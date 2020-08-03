The Town of Occoquan announced Monday it has canceled the Occoquan RiverFest & Craft Show slated for Sept. 26-27.

In announcing the cancellation, the town cited restrictions on social gatherings as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and concern for the health of the community. The town plans for the Occoquan RiverFest & Craft Show to return in the spring.

Town events director Julie Little, said, “As we head into a new season together, we resolve to keep Occoquan thriving, as a beacon of hope to our community. We continue to provide opportunities to visit and enjoy Occoquan safely. We could not be prouder of our local businesses who are working tirelessly to provide safe shopping options to our patrons. They have made a strong effort to remain open and comply with the current health and safety requirements.”

Occoquan originally planned the inaugural RiverFest event in the spring, but postponed it to the fall shortly after the pandemic began and combined it with the town's annual fall craft show.