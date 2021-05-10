Occoquan is considering an increase to its transient occupancy tax and, although the levy on real estate will remain the same, property owners might see a slight uptick in their bills.
The town is working through a proposed $1.06 million budget for fiscal 2022, which starts July 1. The spending plan comes with a $793,400 five-year Capital Improvement Program, with $153,900 allocated for the upcoming year.
The budget is an increase of 9%, or $93,573, over the current year’s budget.
The town’s real estate tax rate, which is charged on top of Prince William County’s levy, would remain at 12 cents per $100 of assessed value. However, property owners will likely see a slight increase in their bills from the town under the county’s annual reassessment.
Mayor Earnie Porta said the average tax increase for property valued between $200,000 and $399,000 would be $22.18 a year. Properties valued between $400,000 and $700,000 would see bills increase $32.05 a year on average. To avoid an increase in bills, the rate would need to lower to 11.52 cents per $100 of value.
The town is proposing increasing its transient occupancy tax rate from 2% to 7%, which would increase revenue by about $8,000 a year.
One highlight in the budget is adding a full-time police officer, giving the town a department of three full-time officers. Porta said the addition would allow the town to have at least one officer at nearly all hours of the day.
“We still get great service from the county obviously, but this is a great way of handling traffic incidents, domestic calls and other things,” he added.
The budget also includes a salary pool of 3% that would allow employees to receive merit-based increases. The town currently has the equivalent of 8.65 full-time positions, which is proposed to increase to 9.4 in the budget.
A public hearing on the budget is planned for May 18, and a hearing on the tax rates is scheduled for June 1.
