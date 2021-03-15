The town of Occoquan is launching new pop-up artisan markets over three weekends starting in May to replace this year's spring craft show.
The open-air markets, scheduled for the weekends of May 8, June 5 and July 11, will feature arts and crafts curated from the work of juried artisans.
Though the markets will replace the traditional and hugely popular spring arts and craft show, the town plans to host its traditional fall art show this year, said Julie Little,, the town events director.
The artisan markets will be held rain or shine from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 8 and 9, June 5 and 6, and July 10 and 11, in River Mill Park, 458 Mill Street, Occoquan.
General admission is $5 and includes entry into the daily drawing for a gift certificate to a town business or a free item from a favorite crafter. A VIP package, valued at over $50, is available for $35 and includes general admission for two people, an exclusive Occoquan market tote, a dedicated parking space near the event, entry into the daily drawing and two drink tickets.
While you shop, enjoy snacks and beverages in the park courtesy of Patriots for Disabled Divers. In addition, two favorite local eateries, Ballywhack Shack and The Spot on Mill Street, will join in on the fun by offering grab and go options in the park.
With the markets taking place in River Mill Park, businesses and the streets in Occoquan will remain open to the general public and street parking remains free. In addition, for those who wish to park off site and ride into town, there will be a free shuttle that will circle from the VDOT lot at Route 123 and Old Bridge Road to River Mill Park both days of each market. For those that purchase the VIP package, a dedicated parking space will be provided near the event.
For more information about the artisan markets, visit the town’s official website, Eventbrite, or contact Julie Little, Events and Community Development Director, at jlittle@occoquanva.gov
