The Town of Occoquan and Occoquan Business Partners will hold their second “Spirits & Spirits” event in historic Occoquan next weekend.
The event, which launched in 2019 but took a break in 2020 due to COVID-19, is back Oct. 29 and 30 with activities for adults, kids and families.
Haunted Maze and Spirit Garden, 305 Mill St.
On Friday, Oct. 29, and Saturday, Oct. 30, from 5-10 p.m., Patriot Scuba hosts the Haunted Maze, rated PG-13 (for adults and brave, older kids). Visitors will enter the maze through the spooky Spirit Garden, then navigate their way through 15 themed areas full of scary skeletons, creepy crawlies and ghoulish goblins. Afterward, a DIVE Bar outside the maze will have Halloween-themed drinks and dance music.
Admission to the maze is $10 for ages 13+ and $5 for 12 and under. Tickets are available for purchase at the door or in advance HERE. All event proceeds from the Haunted Maze & Spirit Garden benefit local nonprofit Patriots for Disabled Divers.
Occoquan Costume Parade and Contest, 121 Poplar Lane to 458 Mill St.
This family-friendly event will be on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 10 a.m. to noon. Mayor Earnie Porta will lead the parade down Mill Street to River Mill Park, where costume judging will occur. Judging categories include cutest, scariest, funniest, most original, and family/group. First-place winners in each category will be awarded $25 gift certificates that can be used in select businesses throughout town.
The 100 through 400 blocks of Mill Street will be briefly closed on a rolling basis between 10-10:30 a.m. There is no fee to participate.
Vote and Win Contest, Historic District
On Oct. 29 and 30, visitors can vote for the best decorations, costumes and jack-o-lanterns at participating businesses in Occoquan. Ballots will be available at participating businesses and online at visitoccoquanva.com/spirits. Votes can be placed in the red mailbox at Town Hall and voters will be entered to win gift cards to use around Occoquan.
Also, on Oct. 30, many Occoquan businesses will be open until at least 8 p.m., and some later.
Ghost Tours, 408 Mill St.
On Friday, Oct. 29, and Saturday, Oct. 30, at 7 p.m. take a haunted pub crawl (adults 21+). Participants will visit four famous haunts – which the living also enjoy – and spend 30 to 40 minutes in each establishment toasting to the ghosts and listening to the stories of the ghosts who still reside there. In between each stop, participants will hear more spine-tingling tales from haunted homes and businesses along the way.
