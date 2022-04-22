Occoquan homeowners may soon see their local real estate tax bills rise.
The town is considering a $1.23 million budget for fiscal 2023, which starts July 1.
Residential property values in the town limits rose 10.3% in Prince William County’s annual reassessment. Condominiums rose in value by 10%, townhouses by 11.4% and single-family homes by 13.94%. Commercial real estate values increased 13.94%.
Homeowners would be hit with an effective real estate tax increase under the proposed budget because it calls for keeping the real estate tax rate flat at 12 cents per $100 of assessed value. To avoid an effective increase, the rate would need to be reduced to 10.8 cents.
The plurality of town residential properties, 46.5%, are valued between $200,000 and $400,000, with an average of those at $343,425. On a home of that value, the effective tax increase would raise annual tax bills by $42.57 to $455.
The second most common bracket of home values is $400,000 to $700,000, with an average of $460,104. On a home of that value, the town’s tax bill would increase $57.03 to $609 per year.
Real estate taxes contribute about 22% of the town’s total revenue. By keeping the rate at the same level, officials estimate collections will increase 10.6% to $275,492.
The town’s tax is charged on top of Prince William County’s levy. The county is proposing a decrease in its tax rate from $1.115 per $100 of assessed value to $1.05. Although the rate is dropping, rising property values will result in an effective tax increase. The average residential tax bill from the county would increase $233, or 4.9%, on a home valued at $466,739.
Occoquan’s adopted budget for fiscal 2022 was $1.08 million. However, revenues are projected to actually total $1.4 million through higher-than-projected collections of the meals, sales, utility and transient occupancy taxes.
The proposed budget is 14.6%, or $156,606, larger than the adopted fiscal 2022 spending plan. It is 7.3% more than the projected revenues for the current fiscal year.
Only about 54% of the town’s revenues, $671,491, come directly from local taxes. The largest chunk of that is the meals tax, which is expected to grow in collections by 23.9% to $282,499.
The biggest single source of town funds is from public safety fines, which are expected to make up 28% of revenues in the upcoming budget. Money from fines is projected to increase by 15.9% to $345,000.
The majority of the town’s budget is spent on administration and public safety. The town is expecting an 8.5% increase in health insurance premiums and will have a salary pool to support pay increases for employees.
The capital projects portion of the budget includes $266,000 for various endeavors, primarily funded through $165,000 in grants.
The projects are mostly building, sidewalk and stormwater management maintenance.
The Town Council will hold a public hearing on the budget on April 19 and a hearing on the budget on May 3. The hearings will be at 7 p.m. at Town Hall, 314 Mill St.
The spending plan is expected to be adopted by June 7.
