Woodbridge, VA (22192)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to cloudy skies and rain during the afternoon. High 64F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low around 55F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.