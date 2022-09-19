The town of Occoquan will kick off autumn with its popular Fall Arts & Crafts Show on Sept. 24 and 25.
During the event, more than 200 crafters, artisans and local boutique owners will fill the streets of the historic district with vendor booths. The show will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day and will take place rain or shine. There is no admission fee, but shuttle service into town is $8 round trip.
“The Fall Arts & Crafts Show is a perennial favorite in the region,” said Julie Little, events director.
This year’s show will include new artisan demonstrations and an art space called Imagination Alley, where children can create, she added. “Our award-winning restaurant scene will be open for business, too.”
ARTS & CRAFTS
A myriad of artisans, crafters and makers will be set up along the streets in Occoquan’s historic district to showcase their craftsmanship in a variety of mediums and price points. Visitors can meet artisans, talk to them about their work and even view demonstrations of some of their craft techniques.
BEER & WINE GARDEN
A beer and wine garden will be open in River Mill Park both days from noon until 5 p.m., featuring local craft brews from Water’s End Brewery and handcrafted wines from Woodlawn Press Winery. Collective is the featured band Saturday, and The Ashleigh Chevalier Band returns to Occoquan on Sunday. The food court will be at this end of town as well.
IMAGINATION ALLEY
At Imagination Alley, children can create their own art through demonstrations and workshops or add to a community art project. A teen art display and performances of local community groups are scheduled all weekend as well. Imagination Alley will be in the center of town at 305 Mill St. and will be open both days from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
SHUTTLE INFORMATION
At a cost of $8 per rider round trip (children 12 and under are free), visitors can park at designated lots and be transported by shuttle into town. Shuttle riders can use the EventBrite app to prepay their fees and show the shuttle stop attendant their EventBrite receipt. Shuttles will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from these three satellite locations:
- Lake Ridge Commuter Lot (Purple): Old Bridge and Minnieville roads, Woodbridge. Drop off/pick up at Mom’s Apple Pie.
- Route 123 Commuter Lot (Green): Route 123 and Old Bridge Road, Woodbridge. Drop off/pick up by River Mill Park.
- Workhouse Arts Center (Yellow): 9518 Workhouse Way, Lorton. Drop off/pick up under the Route 123 bridge.
