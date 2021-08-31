Occoquan's popular falls arts and craft show returns next month after a year off due to COVID-19.
The show is scheduled for Sept. 25 and Sept. 26 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday and will take place rain or shine.
“For over 50 years, the town has hosted its famous crafts show in the streets, but when the pandemic hit, we had to adjust our plans. We are eager to bring back the Fall Arts & Crafts Show to the streets of the historic district,” says Julie Little, Events and Community Development Director. “Many of our favorite artisans and crafters will return, with many new ones welcomed as well. We’re looking forward to a great open-air weekend full of fun, food, and fantastic shopping.”
In addition to the hundreds of art, craft, and food vendors along Mill Street, the town will include a food court, kids’ activities, and a beer garden, featuring local craft brews from Water’s End Brewery in River Mill Park both days from noon to 5 p.m. Just Wanna Play is the featured band on Saturday and Redacted plays for the first time in Occoquan on Sunday.
By parking at the Lake Ridge commuter lot, visitors can board the “Beer Garden Express” Green shuttle straight to the Beer Garden at River Mill Park.
At a cost of $5 per rider (kids 12 and under ride free), visitors will park at designated lots and will be transported by shuttle into town to attend the show. The shuttle runs for patrons from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and riders are requested to mask up while riding the shuttle.
Satellite parking can be found at three locations: the 123 commuter lot at the corner of Route 123 and Old Bridge Road; the Lake Ridge commuter lot at the corner of Old Bridge and Minnieville roads; and the Workhouse Arts Center, at 9518 Workhouse Road in Lorton. There is no additional admission fee at the gate.
For more information on events in Occoquan, visit occoquanva.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.