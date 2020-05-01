The mayor of Ocean City, Maryland, this week extended emergency declarations closing the popular resort town's boardwalk, inlet parking lot and beach through May 15.
In addition, Mayor Rick Meehan's has extended restrictions on short term rentals through May 22. The amended declarations dates will be revised if Gov. Larry Hogan lifts the stay-at-home order as part of phase one of his Maryland recovery plan.
“Governor Hogan’s Maryland Strong: Roadmap to Recovery laid out a path to gradually and responsibly reopen the economy, while also protecting the health and safety of our residents,” Mayor Meehan said. “The plan intends to move rapidly, but not recklessly. It is important that Ocean City mirror these actions to help avoid any set back in the progress we have made in our community and across the state.”
To read the declaration in full, visit: www.oceancitymd.gov/covid19
