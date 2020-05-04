A week after extending beach and boardwalk closures through May 15, town officials in Ocean City, Maryland now say the popular beach attractions will reopen as soon as May 9.
The town of Ocean City announced plans to reopen its beach and boardwalk to the public as soon as this weekend, Mother’s Day weekend.
Delmarvanow.com reported that Mayor Rick Meehan made the decision after Monday night's town council meeting.
The town announced last week that the closure of the boardwalk, beaches and inlet parking lot would continue through May 15 to follow Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan's stay-at-home orders.
The town said an official announcement is coming Tuesday.
