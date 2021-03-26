Hope blooms bright at Gentri Green's house in Lake Ridge. That's the theme behind 50 handmade cherry blossoms on display outside the family's home on Valleywood Drive between Hedges Run and Cavalier Drive.
Since there's no National Cherry Blossom Festival parade again this year, organizers of the annual event have asked folks to decorate their porches instead for a "Porch Petal Parade."
"I needed a little hope this year with the pandemic dragging on, family far away and kids at home virtual learning," Green said in an email. "I started with the idea of making a few and then I could not stop making them. Fifty flowers later, it's a beautiful display. People have been stopping by all week to talk about them and I've been connecting with my neighborhood in a new, hopeful way."
The flowers are made from scratch out of flannel-back tablecloths, with centers of straws and beads.
"I like to make things but I've never made anything like this or to this scale before," Green said. "In the midst of managing virtual learning with my young kids and managing our life, I saw this opportunity to decorate my porch and it just spoke to me. I felt compelled to make flowers."
Green said the display called "Hope Blooms Bright" will stay up through April 11 for anyone who'd like to see it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.