Roughly 90,000 students returned to school in Prince William County Monday morning.

Robert Solito was one of the first -- and possibly one of the most excited to do so.

The Osbourn Park High School senior and school choir member was up bright and early, standing outside the building at 6 a.m. with several dozen other band members and cheerleaders to welcome classmates back.

“I’m very excited to go back to school. After three years … this final year, it’s off and running,” Solito said. “I feel very welcome and very motivated to be here.”

By the time school buses started unloading more bleary-eyed teens at the school’s front door at around 7 a.m., dozens more teachers and administrators had arrived to ring in the new school year. At the center of it all was Principal Lisamarie Kaine, also beginning her fourth year at Osbourn Park.

She said seniors like Solito are top of mind, in particular, working with them to determine their post-graduation plan, whether it be college, the military or the workforce.

One of the school division’s top priorities under Superintendent LaTanya McDade has been to not only improve overall graduation rates, but to fully prepare students for what comes next. That process, Kaine said, starts on the first day of school.

“Having each of my students have a plan for after graduation is an ongoing conversation from today until graduation,” Kaine said. “It’s always ‘What’s your next step? What’s your plan? And how can we support you to get there.’ And it’s really important that they know what’s next.”

All those questions, both from educators and families, can create a pressure cooker of sorts for seniors. But Solito, who himself is deciding between Christopher Newport University and George Mason University, said he’s been able to avoid having the pressure diminish his love of school and his excitement to see friends and teachers on the first day.

“There’s that pressure from any aspect, whether it’s a parent saying, ‘Hey, what are you thinking about doing in the future?’ Or your teacher saying, ‘Hey, you will be preparing for this in the next year,’” Solito said Monday morning. “I feel relatively comfortable. I’m still really nervous, but for me, it’s always been an extra step since elementary, really. I’ve always planned for college as part of the journey.”

Evolv weapons scanners

Things will look slightly different for students walking into Osbourn Park or any of the school system’s middle and high schools this year. New Evolv weapons scanners have been installed at the entrances of each as well as the division’s three K-8 schools, though they won’t be turned on until September so that students can get used to their new schedules before any potential disruptions.

They’re meant to prevent any weapons from making it onto school grounds, an ongoing and worsening problem in the county and elsewhere. And while they’re supposed to allow an almost free flow of students through the doors by limiting false alarms, division officials say they’re preparing for possible kinks at the start and trying to educate students about what’s more likely to set the machines off.

“We’ve been getting out in front with a lot of communication to our families. There’ll be some communication with students at pep rallies and class meetings, grade level meetings,” school system Chief Operating Officer Vernon Bock said outside Osbourn Park on Monday. “We think it’s going to go very smooth. We prepared all summer long for the installation and we’ll start rolling them out mid-September.”

Osbourn Park, along with Gainesville High School and Freedom High School in Woodbridge, will be the first to begin use of the new systems.

“That’s a huge deal for us,” McDade said. “We want our families to have peace of mind, we want students and staff to have peace of mind, knowing that coming into the building, we have done everything we can to protect them.”

But not everyone felt they were as necessary as the school system’s leadership. Solito, for one, said he felt safe at school prior and didn’t think they were needed, though he understands the concerns from staff and families.

“I don’t think it was a necessary aspect. I think a lot of it has to do with the worries from parents,” he told InsideNoVa. “We don’t really have an issue with safety in the building … However, to know that the staff are worried about our safety, is very heartwarming. Instead of us being relieved of our fears … it’s comforting to know that.”

State model policies

One thing that won’t be changing in Prince William County is the school division’s treatment of transgender and gender non-binary students.

On Thursday, the school division announced that it would be rejecting new Virginia Department of Education guidelines on the treatment of transgender students, saying it would continue to allow students to use facilities and restrooms based on their gender identity and to be called by their preferred pronouns and names, despite what’s in their official school record. While the Prince William policy runs counter to what was laid out in the new VDOE guidelines, McDade says the division is following the Virginia Values Act and the U.S. Court of Appeals’ decision in Grimm v. Gloucester County School Board.

“Our current policy and our anti-discrimination policy meets all state and federal laws, and it creates a safe and supportive environment for all students, so we’re staying the course. We’ve had much success with that, including working with our families with that,” McDade said Monday. “We want students to feel welcome, we want them to feel nurtured and supported in our schools. And we believe that our policies do that, and so we’re just staying the course.”

Staffing

Staffing levels will also remain a concern for the school system even as the year gets underway. As of Monday, the division still had over 300 vacancies for state-certified positions, which includes teachers, nurses, counselors, psychologists and other specialists.

Special education roles have been particularly difficult to fill, with over 120 vacancies across the division, according to its job board.

But McDade said that the division is in a “much better place than last year” in terms of staffing levels. Only 168 teacher vacancies are school-based, McDade said. And all those classes would be covered.

In addition, the school system has budgeted to grow its teacher and teaching assistant ranks overall, this year with the addition of 75 new teaching assistant positions, 71 of which have been filled, according to the division.

“We’re continuing to recruit and hire. So we’re in a pretty good place and we are prepared to open schools and cover all classrooms,” McDade said.

A first first day

The county also opened its first school in two years Monday, and the drop-off for the brand new Innovation Elementary School was smooth sailing, as parents were able to walk their students to class for their first day of school

The new school, located at 8250 Ashton Ave., is led by Principal Kelle Stroud, who began her career with Prince William County Public Schools in 2007 as a fifth-grade teacher at Buckland Mills Elementary School, where she later served as assistant principal until 2016 and principal until 2018.

Students and their parents marveled at the new building, the division’s first three-story elementary school.

“This school is like 10 times bigger than my old school,” said second-grader Isaiah Mendiola, who had previously attended George P. Mullen Elementary School in Manassas.

Ilene Crowther, one of the school’s new English-as-a-second-language instructors, said she’d been “waiting for this new building for a long time.”

“Seeing all the smiles and everything together has been nice.”