An off-duty D.C. police officer was killed in a Wednesday afternoon motorcycle crash in the Interstate 95 access lanes near Dale City.
The crash happened near Exit 156 about 1 p.m. when a 2007 Honda CBR1000 RR motorcycle traveling north "at a high rate of speed" when it cut through the gore area of the exit ramp and struck an impact attenuator, state police said.
The motorcyclist was thrown from the bike, with the rider and debris from the motorcycle striking the rear of a northbound 2015 Hyundai SUV that was traveling in the right exit lane, state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said.
The motorcyclist, Nelson O. Casillas Jr., 31, of Stafford, died at the scene. He was wearing a helmet. Casillas was an eight-year veteran of the D.C. police force.
The drive of the Hyundai was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.