An off-duty Manassas Park police lieutenant pulled a driver from a burning car after a Saturday night crash on Lomond Drive in Manassas.
City police Lt. D. Walker was off-duty and on Lomond Drive around 10:15 p.m. when he saw a Toyota pass in the opposite direction and veer off the road. The car struck a parked vehicle and instantly burst into flames.
The fire quickly spread to two additional parked vehicles as well as the power lines above, Manassas Park police said in a Facebook post.
Walker pulled the unconscious driver from the Toyota and to safety. The driver regained consciousness and ultimately refused medical treatment, police said.
The driver was taken into custody by Prince William County police and charged with driving under the influence. The person's name has not been released.
Well done, Lt. Walker!
