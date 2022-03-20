The winners have been announced in the 18th annual “Off the Wall” high school art exhibit and competition, which this year featured over 40 artists.
The competition, sponsored by Lockheed Martin, is designed to encourage student expression and creativity in a professional setting. Students display work in the four categories: visual art, poetry, wearable art, and art and technology (3D prints and digital designs). Each category was judged by a professional in the field.
The students’ works were on display at the ARTfactory in Manassas earlier this year and are still online at Tinyurl.com/OTW2022.
The winners are as follows:
Visual Arts Category
First place: Michelle Nguyen, a senior at Colgan High School, “Still, the Lotus Blooms,” watercolor and pen.
Second place: Franz Villarroel, a junior at Gainesville High School, “Hands!”, marker and pen on paper
Third place: Gabriela Molina Otaiza, a sophomore at Colgan, “Peony,” colored pencil
Honorable mention: Edan Tabug, a junior at Osbourn High School, “Twist,” graphite
Art and Technology Category
First place: Reagan Hull, a junior at Forest Park High School, “Storybook Dragon”
Poetry Category
First place: Luna Holst, a junior at Colgan, “When Poets Create”
Second place: Phoenix Mingo, a senior at Colgan, “A One and For Sea, Me”
Third place: Mia Fernandez, a freshman at Colgan, “River of Thought”
Honorable mention: Aidan Sadler, Colgan, “Only Everything”
Wearable Art Category
First place: Julia Martin, Colgan, a ballet dress made from class notes and sheet music from her high school orchestra.
Judges for the competition were:
Visual art: René Dickerson, an established self-taught acrylic painter from Oakland, Calif., who now lives in Manassas.
Art and technology: Ryan Arias, who has been an artist since age 7, and works as a traditional and digital artist,
Poetry: Dr. Casey Polczynski, is the arts in education coordinator for the Virginia Commission for the Arts
Wearable art: Karen C.K. Ballard, a textile and bead artist, as well as a textile history writer who lives in Manassas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.