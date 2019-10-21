Woodbridge, VA (22192)

Today

Cloudy with rain developing later in the day. High near 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening with clear skies overnight. Low 47F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.