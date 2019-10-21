A Fairfax County police officer has been injured in a hostage situation with shots fired at a home in Burke.
Late Monday night, a gunman barricaded himself in a home in the 6100 block of Wicklow Drive with an "unknown number of occupants inside," Fairfax police said on Twitter.
The involved parties are believed to be known to each other, police said.
Officers were originally called to the home about 10 p.m. for a report of shots fired. The incident was quickly reported to be a barricade situation.
Police said an officer was injured at the scene, but those injuries were not life-threatening.
"Please avoid the area as we try to peacefully resolve the situation," police said.
Stay with insidenova.com for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.