A Prince William County police officer was seriously injured in Dale City late Thursday after being struck "at a high rate of speed" by a driver in a stolen car.
Police were called to the 7-Eleven at 14797 Darbydale Ave. at 10:06 p.m. for a report of a stolen vehicle. At 11 p.m., an officer located the car on Oust Lane in Dale City. As the officer was at the driver’s side window, the driver sped away and made a U-turn.
The driver then "drove directly towards the officer at a high rate of speed," said Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok. The officer fired their department issued handgun before being hit by the vehicle.
The driver then lost control and crashed a short distance away before fleeing on foot.
Around 1:30 a.m. Friday, during an extensive search of the area, the suspect was located near Princedale Drive and Dale Boulevard, Perok said, and apprehended by members of the Special Investigations Bureau.
The suspect did not appear to have been injured from gunfire during the earlier encounter with the police officer. The officer was hospitalized early Friday with serious injuries, Perok said.
"Additional information regarding the suspect and charges will be released upon formal arrest," Perok said.
Residents in the area can expect heavy police presence as the investigation continues, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.