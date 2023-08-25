Police officers on the Outer Banks of North Carolina saved the life of a Montclair boy with autism who wandered away as the family was packing up to leave Friday morning.
Kill Devil Hills police were dispatched to a missing child in the Bermuda Bay neighborhood at 9:20 a.m., after the 6-year-old boy – described as non-verbal and severely autistic – slipped away as the family packed up.
Every available officer, administrator and investigator from the police department coordinated a search for the boy in the densely-packed neighborhood of winding streets and cul-de-sacs, Kill Devil Hills police Capt. John Towler said.
About 15 minutes after the 911 call, town police officers Joey Delmonte and Austin Gray spotted the boy floating in a pond in the southern section of Bermuda Bay near Paget Road.
The officers rushed to the pond and jumped in as the boy began to sink under the surface. They pulled him out and began first aid, with the boy struggling to breath after ingesting "a considerable amount of water," Towler said.
The town fire department and Dare County emergency medical services provided medical attention at the scene and the boy was taken to The Outer Banks Hospital for further evaluation, Towler said.
Officer Delmonte is a 11-year veteran and has been with Kill Devil Hills police department since 2019, after seven years with Portsmouth police. Officer Gray is a five-year veteran who also worked with the Dare County Sheriff's Office.
