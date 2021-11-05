Loudoun County Public Schools will undergo an independent review after several high-profile criminal cases involving students and staff, Superintendent Scott Ziegler announced Friday.
The school division has gained national attention in recent weeks following the arrest of a 14-year-old Loudoun County high school student charged with two counts of sexually assaulting a schoolmate in a bathroom. That case has sparked outrage among parents after the teen was moved to a new school and charged in a second sexual assault case -- while wearing an ankle monitor. The teen was recently found guilty in the May case in juvenile court. The victim in the case is the daughter of a man arrested for disorderly conduct at school board meeting earlier in the year.
Then last week the sheriff's office announced detectives are investigating "multiple incidents" at Harmony Middle School involving a male student touching other students inappropriately over their clothing.
And this week, school officials announced the arrest of a high school counselor for an inappropriate relationship with a student.
Ziegler said he believes all mandatory reporting protocols were followed in the May case, and that the school division cooperated with police "to the fullest extent." But, "we acknowledge that these matters need to be fully reviewed," his said in a Friday email to families.
The full letter from the superintendent is below:
Dear Loudoun County Public Schools Families and Staff,
In recent weeks, we have been asked many questions about our handling of allegations of student sexual misconduct at Stone Bridge and Broad Run high schools.
We believe we have followed all mandatory reporting protocols and aided law enforcement to the fullest extent allowed in all investigations regarding these matters. We acknowledge that these matters need to be fully reviewed. Consequently, and with full support of the School Board, Loudoun County Public Schools hired Blankingship & Keith, P.C. on October 28, 2021 to conduct an independent review of these incidents.
Please know that this independent review is only one step in moving forward to help heal our school community. We will keep you up-to-date about the steps we take and the progress we make. Together, we believe we can make our schools a safer, more nurturing environment for every student.
Sincerely,
Scott A. Ziegler, Ed. D.
Superintendent
Independent Review? By Who? Our new Virginia Attorney General Miyares, should appoint the person
