Prince William County transportation officials broke ground Tuesday on a new $24 million “quadrant” intersection at University Boulevard and Prince William Parkway, promising that the new “jug handle” would speed up the flow of traffic through the intersection.
The new design – which the Virginia Department of Transportation calls an “innovative” intersection – will cut out left turns at the intersection and have vehicles make left turn movements with a new 2,000-foot connecting “jug handle” road. According to the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority, which funded the project outside Manassas, “removing left turns from the main intersection will allow this intersection to operate under a two–phase signal control, which will increase green time on Prince William Parkway and University Boulevard.”
At Tuesday’s groundbreaking, county and regional officials said the project would boost development at Innovation Park, where a county small area plan is hoping to draw more investment, businesses and development alongside George Mason University, ATCC bio operations, the FBI and others.
“This project in particular is an innovative intersection design, one of many that we’re implementing across the county,” Prince William Board of County Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler said. “By implementing innovative alternatives, such as this quadrant road intersection, we can improve operations safety while minimizing impact to land use, the environment and reducing costs to taxpayers.”
The intersection project was first identified in a VDOT STARS study that reviewed several major choke points along the Prince William Parkway corridor. The four-lane connecting road that drivers will use to make left turns will also feature a shared-use path that will connect to existing sidewalks.
County Director of Transportation Rick Canizales said the intersection will tie in with major projects like the interchange at Prince William Parkway and Balls Ford Road, the Brentsville Road interchange and a bowtie intersection the county is starting design on at Clover Hill Road.
“This is one of the most important corridors within the county because it does connect 66 to 95, and that makes it a very powerful road that we’re trying to make sure is improved in the way that it runs, efficiently,” Canizales told InsideNoVa. “With the Innovation Town Center coming in, with the university continuing to grow, having an arts center here, having 2 Silos [Brewing], having the FBI here, you’re seeing this area blossom and you’re seeing what our economic development department has been doing in making sure that we continue to grow this area as we envisioned it in the planning process.”
