Phase one of HQ2 is complete.
Amazon held a grand opening ceremony for Metropolitan Park, its two 22-story office towers on Thursday, capping off the first phase of a project that the company says will eventually bring 25,000 Amazon workers to National Landing in Arlington.
Office work began at the new towers for about 2,000 employees in May, with the company saying it plans to bring in thousands more workers to the two buildings in the coming weeks. So far, 8,000 employees have been hired for HQ2, and the two buildings will ultimately provide office space for a total of 14,000 employees currently working under a hybrid policy that calls for them to be in office at least three days per week.
By the end of 2022, Amazon reported a $600 million investment in the facility as it applied for the first round of Virginia Economic Development Partnership incentives agreed to under former Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration in 2018. The buildings “deliver on promises made,” Gov. Glenn Youngkin said in prepared remarks inside the campus’s event auditorium.
“We celebrate this partnership. This partnership is building a better and a brighter future right here in Virginia,” Youngkin said. “When you come in here, you can feel the energy. … There’s no greater joy as a governor [than] to say ‘Let’s go to work, let’s build, you’re hired.’ … That’s what’s happening here: people going to work, people building.”
The office towers are expected to serve as the heartbeat of the ever-growing development they sit inside. Dubbed “National Landing” in 2018, the neighborhood is at the intersection of Crystal City and Potomac Yards. Since Amazon announced the site for its HQ2 development in 2018, JBG Smith has begun or completed development of 15 million square feet in the area, largely apartments and retail space that will, in theory, be occupied and patronized by the promised 25,000 Amazon employees.
Ultimately, the overall National Landing development will also include an expanded and relocated Crystal City Virginia Railway Express station, with a new pedestrian bridge over the George Washington Parkway, connecting the station to Reagan National Airport.
But the future for the second phase of the HQ2 – which was originally supposed to feature three more buildings, including “The Helix” – is still uncertain.
In March, the company announced that phase two, named PenPlace, would be delayed. Arlington Board Chair Christian Dorsey said the announcement was “unsurprising” given the changes in post-pandemic work patterns.
Amazon officials speaking with the media Thursday dodged direct questions about whether the company was still planning to erect the three additional buildings, saying only that Amazon was committed to fulfilling the promise of bringing 25,000 new employees to the area over the next 10 years.
“We are constantly evaluating that,” John Schoettler, the company’s vice president for global real estate and facilities, said, adding that the two phase one buildings, named “Merlin” and “Jasper” don’t have capacity for all 25,000 workers.
The buildings that are up, however, feature lots for the company’s employees. A tour for members of the media and government officials (including Youngkin, his wife Suzanne, Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears and members of the Arlington County Board) showcased common areas for working, eating and socializing; a game room with pool and foosball tables; smaller office “suites” and outdoor terraces.
One, on the 15th floor, features a vegetable garden, native trees and other plantings. The company says the buildings will operate on 100% renewable energy.
“We … designed HQ2 with state-of-the-art sustainability. As part of Amazon’s climate pledge commitments, we completely eliminated the use of fossil fuels within the building,” Schoettler said during the opening ceremony. “We’re proud that HQ2 will be powered by 100% renewable energy and run with zero operational carbon emissions.”
At the center of the campus are also several amenities open to employees and the public alike, including a dog run, open park space with public art, bike paths and a playground.
“The neighborhood has become more connected with new walking paths and over a half-mile of protected bike lanes,” Schoettler said. “All of this has been in pursuit of fostering an 18-hour, vibrant neighborhood where people work, live, dine, shop and play.”
The office towers are a culmination of a more-than six year process for the company, which began when it asked localities across the country to submit proposals to house the company’s second headquarters, outside of Seattle, where its original headquarters stand.
Cities and counties fell over themselves in attempts to court the e-commerce and technology behemoth, offering millions of dollars in tax breaks, infrastructure improvements and other incentives. In 2018, the company announced it would split HQ2 between Arlington and Long Island City in New York, though it ultimately nixed the New York plans after backlash to the city’s incentive offer.
Virginia’s package includes a $22,000 state grant for each full-time, qualifying job the project creates, but the state’s economic development funds only get released once the company has hit certain benchmarks. Earlier this year, Amazon requested its first round of grant money, totalling $152.7 million.
“On November 13, 2018, I stood at this very spot to announce that Arlington was chosen as the future home of HQ2. It was then an abandoned warehouse, and it’s incredible to see, just four and a half years later, this beautiful, sustainable building occupying that exact spot,” Brian Huseman, Amazon’s VP for public policy and community engagement, said Thursday. “We are thrilled to call Virginia home.”
Youngkin and Dorsey heaped praise on the company’s commitment to the area, sustainability, hiring locally and philanthropic work.
HQ2, they said, would create the epicenter of Northern Virginia's booming tech industry when coupled with Virginia Tech’s STEM-focused “Innovation Campus”, which is expected to open just south at the Potomac Yards development in Alexandria next year.
But Youngkin said the state also had high expectations for Amazon.
“Please know that on behalf of the Commonwealth of Virginia, we are grateful,” Youngkin said. “But we also have high expectations for all that will be achieved.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.