Work is officially underway on the much-maligned Route 234-Brentsville Road intersection, with officials from the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority and Prince William County breaking ground Monday on a new $55 million interchange that will eventually remove the two back-to-back traffic lights at the interchange.
The county plans to build two new bridges to separate Route 234, Brentsville Road and the Prince William Parkway (Route 294). A continuous green-T intersection will allow for one direction of travel on 234 to pass through uninterrupted, and the bridges will divert traffic moving north and south over the parkway, carrying vehicles to and from Brentsville Road without any stops. Three new traffic lights, including the green-T intersection, will connect Prince William Parkway and Bradley Cemetery Way, maintaining a free-flow of traffic on the parkway.
The project is being fully funded by the NVTA in the hopes of improving the flow of traffic and better connecting U.S. 1, Interstate 95 and Interstate 66. The improvement was first conceptualized by the Virginia Department of Transportation in 1994, with traffic along the corridor increasing steadily in the decades since. According to VDOT data from 2019, the section of Route 234 between U.S. 29 and Dumfries Road carries about 47,000 trips on an average weekday, while the section of 234 from Prince William Parkway to Olympic Drive carries roughly 43,000.
At a groundbreaking ceremony along 234 in what’s being used as a staging ground by Wagman Construction – the project’s design-build contractor – Board of County Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler said the 234 corridor is vital for Prince William residents.
“This project is also an integral part of larger mobility plans in the western end of Prince William County, along the Route 234 corridor … Ultimately, this project is designed to reduce congestion bottlenecks on Route 234-Brentsville by allowing free-flow traffic for the most congested movements,” Wheeler told those assembled Monday morning. “It will also improve the multimodal transportation network within the Coles district, where we are today, due to construction of shared-use paths for pedestrians and cyclists in and out of the interchange.”
The project has come under criticism from nearby residents for the pedestrian and cyclist paths it included in earlier design drafts. Designs unveiled last year included a winding shared-use path connecting the existing path along Route 294 over 234 via the new Brentsville Road bridge. But that shared-use path included five at-grade crossings, some across free-flowing ramps that could see cars making turns at high speeds.
During a hearing Dec. 8, a group of residents and bike-ped advocates spoke out against the proposed design and said they regularly walked or rode in the area and would feel unsafe with the crossings. Some residents asked why the county hadn’t included a pedestrian bridge in its design. At the time, County Transportation Director Rick Canizales said the price of a pedestrian bridge would likely be prohibitive.
Last week, though, county transportation officials released a new design that includes a new bridge carrying pedestrians and cyclists along Prince William Parkway over 234, connecting to the existing path that runs east toward I-95 along 234.
On Monday, Canizales said the new bridge is not guaranteed to be included in the final design project and that its inclusion would depend on the cost and whether it fits into the project’s budget from NVTA.
“We’ve got to get through the negotiations to make sure it’s affordable, the cost-benefit is there, and NVTA’s going to pay for it,” Canizales told InsideNoVa after the groundbreaking. “But we have procured the design of a pedestrian bridge. So we’re going to see. Once we get it all designed out, we’ll get the final cost on it, we’ll be able to negotiate it out. If it’s in budget, we’ll get it out there.”
Canizales said the decision on the pedestrian bridge should come in the next month or two. The whole project’s final design should be completed this summer, and the new interchange is expected to be complete by 2024.
