Oh! Market will open its new, international food market in Manassas on Saturday, Nov. 14 at 9 a.m.
The 47,000 square-foot food market, located at 7412 Stream Walk Lane, stocks international grocery items from the Caribbean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, Central and South America, Southeast Asia, India, the Middle East and more.
Prince William Board of County Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler will assist with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and provide opening remarks before the store opens.
“Our international supermarket model was designed to serve the diverse population of Northern Virginia, where we sell food for a variety of palates and ethnicities, and if we don’t have what you’re looking for, we know how to get it for you,” said Man Oh, the company's founder and president.
The grocery store contains a mini food court that serves traditional Korean cuisine from K-Bop, sushi from Wasabiko, and Mexican-fusion dishes from Taco-Chinoz.
There's also a fish market is housed in a connected, walk-in space where customers can watch seafood preparation.
Some of Oh! Market’s specialty grocery items include fresh roe (caviar from a variety of fish), Russian sausages and bologna, preserves and jams from Azerbaijan, Italian mascarpone, international beers and wines from regions like Korea, South America, and the Caribbean, as well as breads and cheeses from around the world.
Oh! Market is a family-owned business, founded by veteran international grocer, Man Oh. Oh began working in the international food industry more than 30 years ago in Maryland, and opened an international food market in Winchester in 2011. Oh specializes in providing unique, authentic foods for Asian and Hispanic communities. The new market has more than 100 employees.
The market is open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.. every day, except Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. Face masks are mandatory and social distancing is designated throughout the store.
For information, see ohfoodus.com.
