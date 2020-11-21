Prince William County’s newest grocery store, OH! Market in the Manassas area, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony last weekend.
General manager Sean Oh, Oh! founder and owner Man Oh, and Prince William Board of County Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler cut the ribbon at the store on Stream Walk Lane.
Inside, the OH! Market staff celebrated the occasion. Due to an electrical issue, the store had to delay its opening to the public until Friday, Nov. 20.
