Authorities caught a stray llama after a frenetic foot chase Sunday in Fairfax County.
It took a few officers, including animal protection police, to catch the much-larger, much-stronger and much-faster llama.
The county’s Police Department posted video of the escapade on social media.
Authorities say it all happened Sunday night, when someone saw the llama near the intersection of Fairfax County Parkway and Popes Head Road. Police were then alerted.
“After eluding our officers, the llama was found in a backyard and safely taken,” Fairfax County police wrote on Facebook.
The llama is now in custody at the Fairfax County Animal Shelter. The llama has not been charged with any crime, but the shelter would like to hear from you if you’re her legal guardian.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.