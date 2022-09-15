Virginia’s legislature concluded its 2022 session by providing significant tax benefits for veterans, said Daniel Gade, commissioner of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services.
Speaking to InsideNoVa earlier this summer from his Richmond office, Gade noted that Virginia Gov. Glen Youngkin promised during the 2021 campaign to provide tax relief for military retirees and surviving spouses. The two-year budget approved by the General Assembly includes a phased-in tax exemption of military benefits for those 55 years and older. For 2022, up to $10,000 of military benefits is exempt, and this tax-exempt amount rises to $20,000 in 2023, $30,000 in 2024 and $40,000 in 2025.
“The beauty of the legislative support in the veteran’s space is that both Republicans and Democrats care deeply about veterans,” Gade said. “Governor Youngkin had an easy time to live up to his promise to make Virginia the best place for veterans to live, work and raise a family.”
Gade said many other states have some tax break for military retirement pay. “Virginia was behind the times. It’s kind of ‘half a loaf,’ because we wanted the exemption to go to every veteran instead of those just over 55. It’s still great news for our competitive profile against other states.”
The budget also included $5 million in dedicated funding for a Veteran Suicide Prevention Coordinator position at the Department of Veterans Services, as well as increased support for a campaign to increase awareness and help to prevent suicides among veterans and active military members.
“We’re going to hire a suicide prevention coordinator to be the connecting tissue between DVS and the state and federal agencies,” Gade told InsideNoVa. “This grant is also large enough that we can do some demonstration grants for technical assistance from the state in its important work in preventing suicide. The other piece is an opiate-prevention function, and we’re excited about that because opiates are overprescribed, and we can take some small bites out of the really big problem that’s out there.”
For Virginia veterans, and transitioning service members, Gade said the establishment of a workforce development center on Virginia Tech’s new graduate engineering campus in Alexandria is a big step forward. The center will help military members transition to civilian careers in the technology and defense industries.
The legislature also approved funding to create a “Gold Standard” digital hub for Virginia veterans and family members to fast-track eligibility for, and access to, veterans benefits across multiple agencies and platforms. Gade said the portal will ultimately make connection much more efficient for veterans and their families.
“It will be designed for veterans, not just for their earned benefits but also to help them find and connect to resources for whatever need they have, whether it’s employment, education or health,” Gade said.
One of the greatest challenges his department faces, Gade said, is reaching Virginia veterans to share information regarding state, local and federal benefits to which they may be entitled.
He explained that the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs doesn’t readily share its data on veterans with state agencies. “This leaves our state veteran agencies at a disadvantage.”
Gade said that moving forward, his agency will work on better coordination and information-sharing with the VA and agencies in other states.
