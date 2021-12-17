Northern Virginia has reported its first official case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, and cases are soaring across the region again faster than anywhere else in the state, according to new data Friday from the Virginia Department of Health.

The health department, which reported the state's first case of Omicron last week in the Northwest region, now reports an additional case in the Northern region, according to its dashboard that tracks variants. Not all positive samples are tested to determine which variant they are, and testing takes some time.

The health department did not issue a news release about the presence of Omicron in Northern Virginia, but demographic information on its dashboard shows that both Virginia cases identified to date are among white women between the ages of 20 and 29.

The Omicron variant is considered to be more transmissable than the Delta variant -- which was predominant in the late summer and early fall -- but initial reports are that cases are generally less severe.

However, in a new model released Friday, the Biocomplexity Institute at the University of Virginia suggests that the spread of Omicron could trigger a wave of cases early next year that will surpass the prior peak of January 2021.

"Even if Omicron's severity is similar to or lower than seasonal flu's we find ourselves in much the same place as early in the pandemic," the institute reported. "Omicron is showing a propensity to evade immunity provided by natural infection and by unboosted vaccination. In affected countries it has spread much faster than previous variants. ... Cases may peak almost three times higher than last winter's surge - the worst period of the pandemic. Even a small slice of such a large pie has the potential to overwhelm hospitals and cause a substantial number of deaths."

The number of new daily cases reported by the health department in Northern Virginia soared again for the third straight week, rising another 33% to an average of 736 per day, the highest average since Feb. 12. On Friday, 1,175 new cases were reported, the most in a single day since Feb. 6.

Northern Virginia, which had fared better than other regions of the state in all the surges since the first COVID-19 cases in the spring of 2020, now is faring the worst. The Northwest region is averaging 563.9 cases a day, the Southwest 555, the Central 469 and the Eastern 436.

Northern Virginia's daily average is only 19.9% below the average on this date in 2020, before vaccines were available. It has risen 218.8% since hitting a trough on Nov. 5

Statewide, the seven-day case average rose 10.6% this week to 2,760.1 as of Friday. That's the highest level since Oct. 3 and an increase of 120.8% from the fall low on Nov. 6. The statewide average is 22.9% below the level on this date last year.

Along with the rise in cases, hospitalizations for treatment of COVID-19 continue to rise statewide. As of Friday, 1,403 patients were hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus statewide, up 12% from a week earlier. Hospitalizations are 41.5% below the same date last year, a gap that has remained relatively stable in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, diagnostic test positivity rates continued to rise across the region this week, with all health districts except Arlington reporting average rates above the key 5% threshold. Rates below 5% generally indicate the spread of the virus is under control. The statewide diagnostic test positivity rate jumped again from 8.1% last week to 8.6% this week.

The state reported 188 new COVID-related deaths this week, the second straight weekly increase. Deaths are a trailing indicator because they often take several weeks to report and verify. Of this week's reported deaths, 14 were in Northern Virginia: nine in Fairfax County, four in Loudoun County and one in Alexandria.

One new outbreak was reported in the region this week, at Minnieland Academy at Ashland, a pre-school in Prince William County. The center reported nine positive cases on Dec. 9.

The health department's dashboard tracking the number of breakthrough infections shows that between Jan. 17 and Dec. 11, 17,948 infections had been reported in fully vaccinated people in Northern Virginia, resulting in 85 deaths. Statewide, 72,322 such infections had been reported, or about 12.9% of the 560,000 overall cases reported in that time. The health department says the data show that unvaccinated people are 4.2 times more likely to develop COVID-19 than fully vaccinated individuals and are 3.9 times more likely to die from COVID-19.

The health department's vaccination dashboard shows that the average number of doses administered per day declined slightly this week to about 42,000. Vaccinations were as high as 86,000 a day in late March, but had fallen to about 12,000 a day in mid-summer.

As of Friday, over 13.51 million vaccine doses had been administered to Virginians, and third doses have been administered to over 1.71 million Virginia residents. Over 201,000 children ages 5 to 11 have now received at least one dose, representing about 28% of that age group.

Overall, 76% of all Virginians have now received at least one dose of a vaccine, and 66.8% are considered fully vaccinated.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths (Seven days ending Friday, Dec. 17)

Northern Virginia: 5,152 new cases (up from 3,872 prior week); 14 new deaths (up from 6 prior week)

Statewide: 19,321 new cases (up from 17,470 prior week); 188 new deaths (up from 142 prior week)

Statewide Testing: 151,298 PCR diagnostic test results (down from 154,770 prior week)

Overall Totals

Northern Virginia: 241,507 cases, 2,635 deaths

Statewide: 1,013,390 cases, 15,083 deaths

Statewide Testing: 10.85 million PCR diagnostic tests (15.33 million when including antibody and antigen tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 124 (including 14 in Fairfax, 12 in Prince William, two in Loudoun and Alexandria and one in Arlington). One new cases was reported statewide this week.

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning (Monday through Friday) by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital Data (as of Friday, Dec. 17):

Hospitalizations: 1,403 (up from 1,251 on Dec. 10)

Peak Hospitalizations: 3,209 reached Jan. 13

Patients in ICU: 336 (up from 266 on Dec. 10)

Patients Discharged: 75,941 (865 this week)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.

Editor's note: InsideNoVa is providing regular COVID-19 updates every week. For daily reports, visit the Virginia Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard.