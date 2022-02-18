OmniRide is trying to get more students on its buses between school and internships.
The transit agency is starting a new marketing campaign to distribute informational flyers and bus maps to students of eight Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park high schools as well as at Northern Virginia Community College’s Manassas and Woodbridge campuses. The Prince William Chamber of Commerce is splitting the bill for the campaign.
The eight high schools are on bus lines and near stops, and both NOVA campuses have bus stops. For now, the bus system is trying to remind students where OmniRide can take them from school. But if fares are reinstated on the agency’s local and Metro Express lines, OmniRide plans to bring back its student pass for high school and college students, which offered heavily discounted fares.
Holly Morello, transportation demand program manager for OmniRide, said that before the pandemic, over 100 community college students were using the pass. But since March 2020, when COVID shut businesses and schools down, local and Metro Express lines have been free.
“We wanted to let … schools know that there are routes that go past a decent number of schools in the county that kids can potentially use, not as an alternative to the school bus by any means … but it’s a potential option for kids to get to internships,” Morello told InsideNoVa about the new marketing initiative.
“The [student] pass was no longer needed, but we felt it was still important to let people know the buses are still running, and, oh by the way, you don’t have to pay,” she added.
Like other transit agencies, OmniRide’s ridership has fallen since the start of the pandemic, but the bulk of ridership losses have come on the system’s commuter lines that take workers to Washington in the morning and back to Prince William and Manassas in the afternoon. Local routes have seen less of a decline.
The Chamber sees OmniRide as a means of connecting students to internships that are otherwise inaccessible without a car. Prince William Schools Superintendent LaTanya McDade made post-graduation preparedness for students a priority in her new four-year strategic plan, and has personally asked the area’s business leaders to make opportunities available for local high schoolers.
“With a target of adding 500 new apprenticeships or internships by 2025, we will challenge our partners to consider how they can contribute to having meaningful apprenticeship pathways at every high school,” her Vision 2025 strategic plan reads.
The chamber’s chief operating officer, Ross Snare, told InsideNoVa that partnering with area schools on workforce development is a top priority for the business group and that businesses in the area are eager to meet McDade’s calls for more opportunities for students.
“We want to make sure that we’re creating as many opportunities as we can for the workforce of tomorrow, so having a program like this to give students in Prince William, Manassas, Manassas Park, the opportunity to go out there and really start preparing for workforce development programs through internships and things like that is ideal,” Snare said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.