Following 2019’s redesign of its bus network on the western side of Prince William County, OmniRide is planning more changes to its Manassas area service.
The transit company says more details will be shared at the Potomac & Rappahannock Transportation Commission meeting on July 8, but it is working on a pilot program that would downsize one of its local western bus routes by using idle paratransit vehicles rather than full-size buses and providing service only upon request instead of on a fixed schedule.
Officials say the change would “right size” the service to low ridership in the Manassas area compared to higher numbers on the eastern end of the county. But those eastern routes also run far more frequently than those on the west side of the county, making them more practical for riders. Currently, the system’s western routes run only every 90 minutes on weekdays.
Under the new “microtransit” mode of operation, a rider could request a paratransit vehicle at any point along the current route via an app or phone call. In theory, the initiative could shorten headways, or the distance between vehicles, on the route.
“The idea is that we can improve the headways, the amount of service, because it’s dispatched on demand,” said Joe Stainsby, OmniRide’s chief development officer. “You might only be looking at 15 to 30 minutes waiting for an on-demand bus to show up.”
So far, the company hasn’t decided which route will see the change for the pilot, but eventually if PRTC – which runs OmniRide – sees the change as viable, it could be made to both Manassas and Manassas Park routes.
“What we had to try and do was come up with an area that was relatively low utilization so that we could roll it out in a way that if it doesn’t go as we hope it’s going to go, we are impacting as few people as possible,” Stainsby told InsideNoVa.
He also added that there’s a chance the service could be adopted along some eastern local routes in the future, though so far it’s just an idea.
In the next year or two, OmniRide is expecting to carry out a restructuring of the eastern routes that would be similar to what it did on the western side of the county in 2019. If the microtransit service is successful, it could be used along some routes at the other end of the county in the future.
At a recent town hall, OmniRide officials said the company is also exploring the idea of adding service along Route 28, but no plans have materialized yet.
OmniRide’s local service has seen far less ridership dropoff during the pandemic than its commuter routes, some of which were suspended indefinitely due to low ridership. But the commuter lines are typically where the company draws the bulk of its fare revenue. As more offices – particularly in the federal government – reopen and workers return, officials say they hope commuter ridership will start to see more dramatic increases at the end of summer and into fall, when schools are back in-person and some parents have fewer workday child-care duties.
Thanks to the three relief bills Congress passed during the pandemic, OmniRide and other transit agencies have avoided drastic service cuts or layoffs as cost-saving measures as ridership plummeted. But the pilot program is also expected to bring some savings, mostly in the way of fuel, bus maintenance cost and fleet replacement.
“Not only do we need to be good stewards of the taxpayer dollar, which we always are, we need to be perceived to be good stewards of the taxpayer dollar,” Stainsby said. “We have this alternative that we can run that right-sizes this service. It’s just good business.”
