OmniRide has a new maintenance facility, which could allow for more bus service across Prince William County once new Interstate 66 toll money starts rolling in next year.
Transit officials from around the region showed off the new $50 million western maintenance and storage space just off Prince William Parkway near Bull Run on Wednesday, the official inauguration for a facility first imagined in 2015. Inside, eight maintenance bays can service vehicles without sending them across the county to the agency’s Woodbridge facility, and outside the depot can store up to 100 vehicles.
The building was funded with $16.5 million from the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority, $11 million from the Transform 66 project, and about $10 million apiece from the state and federal government.
OmniRide Executive Director Bob Schneider said that in the short-term, the facility will end the need to move buses from Woodbridge to Manassas to start local routes in western Prince William. In addition, it will make the transit provider more responsive if problems occur while buses are making their runs.
But in the long run, he said the facility could allow for more service once I-66 tolls outside the Beltway are in place.
“We were maxed out, and when I say we were maxed out, to move one bus you had to move two. We had no room,” Schneider said. “But more than anything it gives us the platform to grow. … What will really be a big difference is the thousands of people who aren’t riding with us, that once 66 opens up and they go, ‘Oh, I can be into D.C. in 35 minutes on the toll lanes?’ We’re going to be able to offer a lot more services and give them a lot more options.”
The toll lanes on I-66 from I-495 to Gainesville are scheduled to open in December 2022 and will work similarly to how the lanes inside the Beltway operate, with variable fares depending on usage.
I-66 Mobility Partners, the private end of the public-private partnership, is required to pay $800 million for transit improvements along the corridor over the next 50 years and $350 million to the NVTA for projects in the area over the same time. When the toll lanes open, commuters will be able to travel from Prince William and Manassas to the Pentagon and Washington for between $3.50 and $9.20.
The new facility, Schneider said, will help when demand ticks up and service is added again. Seven full-time technicians currently staff the facility, which features new technology like a vertical parts carousel, which technicians can use to retrieve parts from a condensed storage bay, allowing for bigger parts to be stored at the new facility than the Woodbridge facility has capacity for.
Among other features, heated floors will reduce safety hazards in the winter and a bus cleaning water reclamation system will cut down on energy use, said OmniRide and Keolis – which operates the system’s service and maintenance.
Woodbridge District Supervisor Margaret Franklin, who also is chair of the Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission board, praised the new facility.
“This facility will permit us to provide our residents on the western end of the county – as well as the business community – with efficient, reliable and safe OmniRide service, as well as help reduce congestion,” she said.
The transit operator is still running slightly reduced service as ridership remains well below pre-pandemic levels. The number of daily commuter buses has been reduced on several lines, including Haymarket to Rosslyn, Gainesville to Washington and the South Route 1 line.
But officials are hopeful that more workers will return to offices after Labor Day. If ridership increases, OmniRide and the PRTC plan to return to full commuter service. Ridership on local bus routes has been far more resilient and remains at pre-pandemic service levels.
Still, PRTC is considering a plan that would convert at least one low-ridership Manassas Park line to on-demand service along the current route, doing away with the buses that currently run just once every 90 minutes between 7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.. If implemented, the pilot program could be used to reduce service on other local lines on the western end of the county as well.
At the ribbon-cutting Wednesday, Del. Danica Roem (D-13th) said the new facility is one piece of the region’s efforts to grow mass transit ridership and service in the Manassas area.
“You can see the importance of developing mass transit in western Prince William,” she said. “Add to it the fact that we’re going to have an additional round trip on the [Virginia Railway Express Manassas Line] after Labor Day and night-and-weekend service in the future on there as well, you can see that we’re taking an all-of-the-above approach to dealing with mass transit.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.