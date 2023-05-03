OmniRide is looking to overhaul its service map for the eastern side of Prince William County, proposing the addition of new destinations and more “streamlined, more efficient, and more direct service,” the agency said in a news release.
The bus operator is currently taking public feedback on the slew of changes, which stem from its fiscal 2024 budget that shifts some operating hours from the agency’s underperforming commuter routes to higher-ridership local lines. Flex routing that permits off-route trips for people with disabilities would be discontinued as part of the changes, and new paratransit service will offer door-to-door trips to people with disabilities within three-quarters of a mile of local bus routes on the eastern side of the county.
OmniRide has already held two public hearings and a resident meeting on the proposed changes. The agency will be organizing two listening sessions and table events at various places throughout May. Residents can find dates and times of the hearings and view details of the proposed changes at OmniRide.com.
“Our development team is going to be in the neighborhoods, in the communities, listening sessions, etc,” OmniRide Executive Director Bob Schneider told the Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission board in March. “We’ll be very, very actively involved in the community ... We’re going to be doing a lot of listening, and the team's ready to get to work and bring better services to eastern Prince William. Better ridership, more direct routes, more frequency.”
Changes to the Dale City Local line would add a stop closer to Potomac Mills Mall. Meanwhile, the current Woodbridge/Lake Ridge route would split into three new routes serving the Chinn Center, the Tackett’s Mill commuter lot, the Woodbridge Virginia Railway Express station and other nearby hubs.
In Dumfries, the current Dumfries Local line would be split into two new routes, with one line serving Graham Park Road, Quantico Center and the Target along Route 234 and the other making stops at the Ferlazzo building, the Northern Virginia Community College Woodbridge campus and the Woodbridge VRE station. Changes would also be made to the Prince William Metro Express line.
The routing adjustments for the eastern side of the county follow a 2019 restructuring of western local service. Altogether, the changes make up a significant overhaul of the bus operator’s local service, which has seen ridership surpass pre-pandemic levels in recent months.
Commuter buses serving Washington, D.C., and its inner-ring suburbs, however, have remained well below their pre-COVID ridership levels, as many commuters increasingly work from home, leading OmniRide to reduce service on a number of those commuter lines. As part of its fiscal 2024 budget changes, the agency is planning to raise fares on commuter trips from $6.90 to $9 starting in July, but Schneider said that for federal workers, those costs will be picked up by the federal government through its commuter benefit program.
