OmniRide local buses are serving three Prince William County COVID-19 vaccine sites with stops close to each location.
Vaccination Site
OmniRide Local Route(s)
Stop Access
Safeway at the Glen
4240 Merchant Plaza,
Woodbridge, VA 22192
Woodbridge A
Woodbridge B
Dale City
Stops located at
the intersection of
Old Bridge Rd & Troupe St
Gander Mountain Store
14011 Worth Avenue,
Woodbridge, VA 22192
Potomac Mills Circle & Worth Ave
Woodbridge A
Woodbridge B
Bus stop is on Worth Ave
Manassas Mall
8300 Sudley Rd,
Manassas, VA 20109
65-Manassas North
Bus stop is on Rixlew Ln
outside of Mall
For riders in eastern Prince William County who need a little extra assistance, with advance notice, buses can be re-routed to pick riders up from locations within ¾ mile of a route and drop them off directly at the vaccination site.
Off-route service is not available in the Manassas area; however, riders may qualify for our paratransit service. The OmniRide Access paratransit service provides door-to-door transportation specifically for people who are unable to use public transit due to disability. Paratransit service is provided in vans that can accommodate wheelchairs and mobility scooters. Visit OmniRide.com/access to learn more about the certification process.
OmniRide has instituted protocols to minimize the COVID-19 exposure for passengers and staff. This includes stringent daily cleaning of bus interior, focusing on common areas such a handrails, arm rests, seat backs, and the bus operator’s compartment.
OmniRide has implemented measures to encourage and make it easier to maintain social distancing while on the buses. Passengers are only permitted to ride the bus for one loop at a time, limiting extended exposure and contact between drivers and passengers. OmniRide Local service is currently fare-free to minimize interactions between bus operators and riders and allow customers to board quickly and self-distance more effectively.
As mandated by TSA, all OmniRide passengers are required to wear a face mask that MUST cover both the nose and mouth while awaiting, boarding, traveling on or disembarking any OmniRide bus and while in the Transit Center lobby.
For assistance planning your ride call Customer Service at 703-730-6664. Visit OmniRide.com to view bus schedules or plan your trip.
