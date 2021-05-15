OmniRide held a ribbon cutting for new commuter buses this week, four of which were purchased with through a local toll revenue program.
Four of the six buses were purchased through Northern Virginia Transportation Commission's Commuter Choice program and will be used to serve the Route 612 University Commuter Lot – with transportation from Gainesville to the Pentagon and Navy Yard.
The buses include custom designed upholstery, passenger seatbelts, charging stations, brighter destination signs, and a pilot on-board air purifier. As OmniRide continues to make additional purchases in the future, these will become standard features on the buses, the agency said in a news release.
The Commuter Choice program invests toll revenues in public transit and other multimodal projects along I-66 and I-395/95 in Northern Virginia. The purpose is to improve the reliability and efficiency of commuting in one of the most congested regions in the nation.
The funding increases mobility options for residents, supports the regional economy, and is used to support projects that help to reduce congestion and emissions, OmniRide said. Since its inception in 2017, Commuter Choice has provided over $60 million in funding.
OmniRide is the operating name for the Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission and has provided mobility services for Northern Virginia for over three decades. The includes Local bus service in Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park; Express service for commuters between Prince William County and employment centers in Northern Virginia and Washington D.C.; and Metro Express which connects riders with Metro Stations. OmniRide also offers assistance to carpoolers and vanpoolers and coordinates a variety of employer services.
For more information visit www.OmniRide.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.