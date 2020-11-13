The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded $94.5 million in grant money for Prince William County’s transportation needs as part of the CARES Act.
According to a press release Friday afternoon from the department, the money will go to the Virginia Railway Express and the Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission, which operates the OmniRide bus service. It was not immediately clear how the funds would be divided between the two transit operators. Some of the $94.5 million will also go to Fredericksburg Regional Transit.
The money was part of $25 billion announced nationwide by the department.
After a number of service cuts aimed at low-performing commuter lines last month, OmniRide leadership said earlier this week that losses from the COVID-19 pandemic have still not severely affected operations, and that if Congress reaches a deal aiding public sector agencies, the system will be financially healthy going forward.
With a four-month operating reserve of about $13 million, funding from both the CARES Act and the Department of Rail and Public Transportation, as well as the the ability to reduce service where ridership has most fallen due to COVID-19, OmniRide Executive Director Bob Schneider said before the announcement of the grant that the agency is being smart with its money and can, for now, avoid significant reductions in service or staffing.
But the system’s financial hole is still uncertain because one of its major funding contributors -- the fuels taxes collected by localities that pay into the system and toll revenues from I-66 -- is on a four- to five-month lag, and projections for how fuel consumption looks today compared with earlier in the pandemic have been slow to materialize.
Schneider says he expects to have more clarity next month, and, he noted, it doesn’t take much to notice that more people are driving than in April or May, but by how much could be significant in knowing what the system needs to make up elsewhere.
The agency did, however, get some other good news recently, in addition to the federal grant.
Transurban, which operates the Interstate 395 toll lanes, recently confirmed to the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission that it will meet its annual $15 million obligation to the region’s transit systems. And in addition to the CARES Act funding that Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission has received, the Virginia Department of Rail & Public Transit committed one full month of operating revenue to the system when the pandemic was just beginning.
So the head of OmniRide is professing optimism that the system can avoid major service cuts and layoffs. Instead, he says, the agency can be as nimble as it needs to be, unburdened by the major fixed-route infrastructure maintained by the much-larger WMATA.
As it has with service rollbacks and the suspension of three commuter bus routes whose daily ridership had fallen to single digits announced last month, the system can reduce service until it sees demand return to where it was, saving on fuel and labor costs.
“We’re operating already at 85% of normal today,” Schneider said. “So there’s already, on our single most expensive thing we do, which is service on the street, 15% net savings.”
Responding to the route changes last month, Prince William Supervisor and PRTC Board Chair Margaret Franklin told InsideNoVa those kinds of adjustments were needed to keep the situation from becoming more “dire.”
“In order to maintain a level of financial stability, cutting some of the routes that are not getting as much service makes the most sense,” Franklin told InsideNoVa. ”We’re going to do things like that until we get to a place where we have to make some more dire decisions. But right now we’re fine, but we have to do things like that so we don’t get to a red spot.”
A concern facing transit providers everywhere is cutting so much service that it permanently discourages riders. Since changes at the very beginning of the pandemic, OmniRide has thus far maintained its local service levels, having seen a much steeper decline in commuter service. But Schneider said one area in particular where the agency wants to avoid any significant reduction is in commuter lines to the Pentagon and Foggy Bottom.
“Our focus is, right now, a lot of the people riding our services are going to Pentagon. They’re going to the state department, those are jobs that can’t be worked from home. They’re doing classified work, they’re government contractors," Schneider said. “Our local services are mission-critical. You're talking to jobs, you’re talking access to groceries, health access, a wide variety of services. And then commuter services can actually generate considerable revenue for us once we start seeing more ridership back.”
