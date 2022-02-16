On Stage at the Workhouse

The Workhouse Arts Foundation has announced a new series of live musical performances starting in March.
The series, “On Stage, Live Music at the Workhouse,” will be performed in the Workhouse Arts Center’s McGuireWoods Gallery Theatre, as well as in its outdoor Rizer Pavilion Theatre. The Workhouse Arts Center is in Lorton.
The lineup includes an array of artists and genres, including classical, pop, contemporary and comedy.
“On Stage provides for a new, and consistent, musical series at the Workhouse” said Leon Scioscia, president and CEO of the Workhouse Arts Foundation Inc., which operates the Workhouse Arts Center. “It is so exciting to create this new musical series for our patrons and to finally welcome outstanding local, regional and national artists to the Workhouse.”
All patrons must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, or a negative PCR test, and wear masks while inside the venue. Limited food and beverage is available for purchase. Performances listed below are in the McGuire Woods Gallery unless otherwise indicated. Additional performances are planned for August-November.
MARCH
TAISHA
Saturday, March 5, 7:30 p.m.
Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Taisha ’s style blends Latin styles with jazz, R&B and pop, and is heavily influenced by the sensory experience of the Caribbean.
CEYLON MITCHELL
Sunday, March 6, 2 p.m.
A contemporary classical flutist, educator and entrepreneur whose mission is to celebrate Black and Latinx voices in music.
MARTHA SPENCER DUO
Friday, March 18, 7:30 p.m.
A singer-songwriter, mountain musician and dancer from the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia shares, with her audiences, the strong musical connection between families and music in Appalachia.
BILL HEID TRIO
Saturday, March 19, 7:30 p.m.
Playing all styles of blues piano including boogie woogie, be-bop, funk and neo-soul styles that have been influenced from greats Pete Johnson, Albert Ammons and Meade Lux Lewis.
JOSANNE FRANCIS
Sunday, March 20, 2 p.m.
Born and raised in the Republic of Trinidad & Tobago, she is an internationally known steelpan performer and music educator. Her music catapults audiences in a unique and exceptional way.
APRIL
STEPHANIE NAKASIAN
Friday, April 1, 7:30 p.m.
Known as one of the world’s leading jazz singers, Stephanie Nakasian will take you on a fantasy swing voyage, fresh and authentic that transcends the Great Ladies of Song in both tribute and originality.
BRASS 5
Saturday, April 2, 7:30 p.m.
One of America’s most successful ensembles for 29 years, the “5” offer a vast repertoire from Renaissance, Classical, Dixieland, Swing, Jazz, Rock to Country and more!
LYNNE MACKEY
Sunday, April 3, 2 p.m.
Combining masterful technique with extraordinary expressiveness, Lynne shares a wide range of classical and contemporary music.
CHRISTYLEZ BACON
Friday, April 15, 7:30 p.m.
A Grammy-nominated progressive hip-hop artist and multi-instrumentalist multi-tasks between various instruments such as the West African djembe drum, acoustic guitar and the human beat-box.
NATALY MEREZHUK
Saturday, April 16, 7:30 p.m.
From Russia to Baltimore to the DMV. Influenced by the sounds of Stephane Grappelli and Svend Asmussen, Nataly brings her beautiful classical tone to the world of hot jazz and swing.
MAY
MARIA YEFIMOVA
Sunday, May 8, 2 p.m.
An internationally acclaimed pianist who has performed in Italy, Spain, England, Slovakia, Croatia, Russia and throughout the United States.
JUNE
BOBBY BLACKHART
Saturday, June 18, 7:30 p.m.
Rizer Pavilion
A recording artist, harmonica player, vocalist, songwriter and actor, who is a retired U.S. Coast Guard Commander brings together the finest blues musicians to perform classic, modern and original blues tunes.
NEW ORCHESTRA OF WASHINGTON – Juneteenth Performance
Sunday, June 19, 2 p.m.
Rizer Pavilion
A one-of-a-kind ensemble, performing as a small chamber orchestra with flexible instrumentation so that each program is attractive, inspirational and memorable.
JULY
MARK MEADOWS – “A Night of Wonder”
Friday, July 1, 7:30 p.m.
Rizer Pavilion
Celebrating the magic of Stevie Wonder, Mark G. Meadows presents fresh takes on beloved classics like “Sir Duke,” “For Once in my Life” and “Superstition.”
WASHINGTON SAXOPHONE QUARTET
Sunday, July 3, 2 p.m.
Toured in Europe and throughout the United States, this group is the most widely heard saxophone quartet in the United States.
ELIJAH JAMEL BALBED AND THE JOGO PROJECT
Saturday, July 15, 7:30 p.m.
Rizer Pavilion
One of the premiere jazz artists in Washington and named best tenor saxophonist and best new jazz musician by the Washington City Paper.
ALMA ENSEMBLE
Sunday, July 17, 2 p.m.
The Alma Ensemble was birthed from a desire of the founding members to create music in a way that is empowering and personally resonant by placing a high priority on playing music by women composers.
