March, April and May are popular for area races of all distances, and if you signed up for one, or if you would like to, the time to spring into action is now.
Lucky for you, there are plenty of races to choose from and lots of local places to train. Running and walking events are incredibly inclusive and welcoming, so whatever your level of ability or interest, rest assured there is something out there for you.
Here is a small sample of upcoming spring races in our region. We’re fortunate to have access to lots of wonderful races in our area year-round. While only a select few are here, there are many more; let me know if you want to share some of your top picks.
Charlottesville Ten Miler
Saturday, March 25
This much-loved race that supports local charities has been around for more than 40 years, which speaks volumes to its popularity and success.
I love this race. With Charlottesville’s charisma and charm as its backdrop, the course will reward you with scenery, spectators, history and hills. I highly recommend this incredibly well-“run” race. To read more, check out my story from the 2022 event on Soleful’s website (soleful.run).
Marine Corps 17.75K
Prince William Forest Park
Saturday, March 25
A unique distance and course are two of many things that make this race one of my favorites. Commemorating the year the Marine Corps was established, the 17.75K distance takes runners over hills and through woods in a breathtakingly beautiful course in scenic Prince William Forest Park.
Finishers will receive “Access Granted” passes. These passes give runners guaranteed access into the Marine Corps Marathon, which will be held this year on Oct. 29 in Washington.
Virginia Wine Country
Half Marathon
Loudoun County
Saturday, May 20
This event offers multiple options, including a half marathon, 10K or 5K, and it also features a wine and music festival. It has been several years since I raced this event and the venue has since changed, so I cannot speak to this layout specifically.
However, I can say, in my past experience with a Virginia Wine Country Half Marathon, the course was pretty and the event enjoyable. As a part of the Destination Races series, this event is billed as an experience – not just a running race – and the course is described on the event website as “very scenic and flat on backcountry paved and gravel roads.” Sounds fun; see you there?
Marine Corps Historic Half
Fredericksburg
Sunday, May 21
From my perspective, Marine Corps Marathon events are always exceptionally well-organized. I am such a fan, as you can see this is the second of their events I recommend for the spring. Situated in Fredericksburg, this 13.1-mile course gives you a chance to explore the city, a highlight of which includes the charming and picturesque downtown. The race boasts an impressive incline at mile 11 that will both challenge and inspire you to the finish line. I repeat this race as often as I can.
I always welcome the opportunity to hear from you; please feel free to reach out anytime with comments or questions. I am delighted to help. Happy training and racing, I hope to see you running around our area.
Michelle Pais is the Highland High School cross country coach in Warrenton and founder/CEO of Soleful, a specialty running company that provides coaching for all levels and customized individual training programs in-person or online. Reach Pais at soleful.run@gmail.com.
