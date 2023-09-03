The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Sterling man in a Friday shooting that left an 18-year-old dead.
Just after 10:30 p.m., deputies were called to the 21000 block of Stanford Square in Sterling for a report of a shooting. Upon a, where they found the victim -- 18-year-old Alex Omar Cartagena Jr. -- suffering from gunshot wounds.
Despite immediate life-saving measures, the victim died at the scene, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
On Saturda at approximately 1:20 p.m. deputies arrested Jaylin E. O’Brien, age 18, of Sterling, who was charged with second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, and two counts of use of a firearm in a felony, the release said.
O’Brien is jailed at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center where he is being held without bond.
“The arrest followed exhaustive efforts by our detectives, deputies, crime scene personnel, and analysts who worked tirelessly to make an arrest in the murder of Alex Omar Cartagena Jr.," said Sheriff Mike Chapman in the release. “It’s always tragic to see young lives taken in this way,” he added.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation and investigators are asking anyone with information to call Detective S. McCormack at 703-777-1021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.