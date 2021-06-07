Loudoun officials are investigating a deadly fire over the weekend in Lovettsville that appears to have been intentionally set.
Just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Loudoun County fire crews from Lovettsville and Purcellville were dispatched to assist the sheriff's office on an incident in the 12,000 block of Stonehouse View Court. As fire and rescue units were enroute they were advised that there was an active garage fire and potentially one adult located inside, Loudoun County fire and rescue said in a news release.
Additional units from Hamilton, Loudoun Heights, Moorefield, Frederick County, Maryland, and Washington County, Maryland were dispatched to assist.
Firefighters arrived on the scene to find a large, two-story, single-family home with significant smoke and fire coming from the garage.
Due to a report of gunfire heard from within the home and concerns for the safety of first responders, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of a helicopter from Fairfax County police, first cleared the perimeter to ensure that firefighters could approach the residence to put out the fire, the release said.
Firefighters worked into the night to extinguish the fire before the Loudoun Fire Marshals Office could begin their investigation.
Once the area was deemed safe to enter, fire investigators searched the home and located a person dead. The cause of death and identification of the victim is being determined by the Medical Examiner’s Office.
The investigation from the fire marshal determined that the cause of the fire was incendiary in nature, meaning the fire was intentionally set.
Damages are estimated at $877,047. There were no injuries to fire and rescue crews.
The fire remains under investigation by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and the Loudoun County Fire Marshal’s Office.
