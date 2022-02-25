One person was killed and two people were seriously injured, including a Fauquier County sheriff's deputy, in a Friday morning crash on Route 17 in Bealeton.
The two-vehicle wreck happened about 10:44 a.m. near Granite Street and involved a deputy in a Fauquier Sheriff's Office vehicle, state police Sgt. Brent Coffey said.
The driver of the other vehicle died and a passenger was taken to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The deputy suffered serious but non life-threatening injuries and was also taken to the hospital.
The northbound lanes of Route 17 remained closed as of 12:45 p.m., with a detour in place to Sumerduck and Savannah Branch roads back to U.S. 17.
