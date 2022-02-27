One person died and another was injured in a Saturday night townhouse fire in Lorton.
Two occupants of the house in the 9100 block of Aspenpark Court were taken to the hospital after the two-alarm blaze around 11 p.m. Fairfax County fire and rescue said.
One victim who was in life-threatening condition died at the hospital. The other suffered minor injuries.
Fire investigators remained on the scene early Sunday.
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.