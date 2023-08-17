The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal Wednesday evening crash in Chantilly.
At 8:10 p.m., deputies responded to the area of Bull Run Post Office Road and Cedar Ridge Boulevard for a report of a passenger vehicle that overturned and struck a utility pole.
The driver, an adult male, was pronounced deceased on the scene. A passenger, also an adult male, was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
At this time the identity of the deceased is not being released, pending next of kin notification.
The Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate the crash. Witnesses to the crash who have not already spoken with law enforcement are asked to contact Investigator M. Lotz at 703-771-1021.
