Fairfax County police say one man was killed and another injured in a Friday afternoon construction accident in Fort Hunt outside Alexandria.
The incident happened after 1 p.m. in the 800 block of Emerald Drive, police said.
Preliminarily, two men were trapped in a collapsed trench, police said. One man died on scene, another man was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for updates.
