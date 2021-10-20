One person was killed and three others seriously injured in a Wednesday morning wreck that closed southbound Interstate 95 in Spotsylvania County for more than five hours.
The crash happened about 5:10 a.m. near the 118 mile marker near the Thornburg exit.
State police say a sedan was traveling south on I-95 when it ran off the left side of the road, collided with a guardrail, continued across all three travel lanes, off of the right side of the roadway, and then hit a tractor-trailer parked on the shoulder.
The sedan came to rest in the right travel lane and was struck by two additional southbound tractor-trailers, state police Sgt. Brent Coffey said.
He said there is one confirmed fatality along with three serious injuries. No identities or other details have been released.
The southbound lanes of the interstate were closed until about 10 a.m. as police investigated and cleared the wreckage. Traffic was rerouted to U.S. 1 in Caroline County, and signal timing along the U.S. 1 corridor was adjusted to help with congestion.
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for updates.
