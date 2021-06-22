One person was hurt and another arrested after a crowd became unruly at Tuesday night's Loudoun County School Board meeting.
School board members shut down public comments after people started speaking over commenters and refused to cooperate, NBCWashington.com reports.
One person was arrested, another was served a summons for trespassing and a third suffered a minor injury, the TV station reported. The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office has not released details on the arrest.
"The Loudoun County School Board ended the public comment section of its June 22 meeting on a unanimous vote after Chair Brenda L. Sheridan repeatedly warned the attendees in the Board Room that loud public demonstrations violated the decorum of the meeting," the board said in a statement posted on the Loudoun County Public Schools website.
The disruption came as the school board is set to discuss policies on the treatment of transgender youth following the high-profile case of Tanner Cross, a Leesburg Elementary School gym teacher suspended for telling the school board he would refuse to use a transgender student's preferred name or pronouns. A Loudoun County judge earlier this month ordered Cross to be reinstated.
NBCWashington reports dozens of supporters and opponents of the proposed policy on the use of transgender students' names gathered outside the meeting to voice their concerns and rally.
During the meeting, speakers from both sides caused the crowd to erupt several times, prompting a 10-minute recess at one point before the school board decided to shut down public comment entirely.
