About 4.4% of adult Northern Virginia residents have antibody test evidence of a prior COVID-19 infection, the Virginia Department of Health reported Friday based on results of studies conducted earlier this summer.
Northern Virginia's rate was the highest of any region in the state at that time; overall the state rate was 2.4%, the health department reported. At one point, Northern Virginia accounted for nearly 60% of total coronavirus cases statewide, but that has fallen over the past few months, and the region now accounts for about 35% of all cases.
The study was conducted between June 1 and Aug. 14 at one hospital system in each of the state's five health planning regions. In Northern Virginia, Inova was the participating health care system.
During the study period, a total of 4,675 adult outpatients statewide presenting for non-COVID related health care agreed to complete a questionnaire and provide a blood sample for COVID-19 antibody testing. Enrollment was stratified to meet the age, race, and ethnic population distribution of each region.
Demographically, the health department said the presence of COVID-19 antibodies was highest in Hispanic individuals (10.2%) and among those uninsured or insured through Medicaid (3.8%).
Statewide, Hispanic ethnicity, residence in an apartment building or other multifamily housing unit, and reported contact with a COVID-19 case significantly increased the risk of having a positive antibody test.
The health department said the results will help the state address the pandemic by understanding risk factors and giving the public health system and hospitals information to plan for future health care needs.
“The results are in line with the preliminary findings we reported in August that suggested a relatively low rate of COVID-19 exposure overall among Virginia adults,” said Virginia Health Commissioner Dr. M. Norman Oliver. “Virginians are avoiding infections by following recommendations on wearing masks, social distancing and handwashing. We continue to study the higher rate of infection in Hispanic adults and to work with community partners to formulate additional interventions.”
Inova and George Mason University are partnering with the state health department on a second study to identify the presence of COVID-19 antibodies in children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.