One person was injured and another is in custody after a Sunday afternoon shooting at Dulles Town Center in Sterling, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said.
The shooting appeared to be between two people who know each other and not targeted toward the mall, the Washington Post reported.
Authorities cleared the mall of shoppers after the shooting, which happened around noon, the Post reported.
The condition of the victim was unknown.
