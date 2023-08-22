State police are investigating a Tuesday afternoon shooting on Interstate 66 that left one driver wounded and put another in jail.
At 1:08 p.m., troopers responded to the shooting between the drivers of two vehicles traveling on I-66 in Fairfax County near the Prince William line.
"It has been determined that two Honda sedans were traveling east on I-66 when the driver of the white Honda began shooting at the other Honda," state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said in a news release.
Both vehicles pulled over to the side of the interstate near the 50 mile marker. The shooting suspect remained at the scene and was taken into custody by state police without incident, Geller said.
One of the two occupants in the other Honda was struck and taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries, Geller said.
Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or any interactions between the two vehicles prior to the shooting on I-66 is encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police at 703-803-0026 or by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.
The incident remains under investigation.
