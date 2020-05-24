One person was killed in a Sunday morning apartment fire in the Merrifield area of Fairfax County.
Fire crews were called to the 2900 block of Kings Chapel Road in Merrifield around 6 a.m. and arrived to find flames showing from two windows on the third floor of the building.
A second alarm was called and the bulk of fire was quickly knocked down. One person was found deceased in an apartment, Fairfax County fire and rescue said. A resident of the building was also taken to the hospital to be checked out.
The cause of the blaze was under investigation Sunday. The name of the person killed has not yet been released.
