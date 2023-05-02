State police say there is one confirmed fatality after a car ran off an exit on Interstate 495 near Springfield early this morning, went over a cement barrier and landed on the railroad tracks below.
The crash happened just before 1:20 p.m. when a vehicle traveling westbound on I-495 towards Interstate 395 northbound ran off road near Exit 170B. The vehicle went over the side cement barrier and landed on the railroad tracks below, state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said.
The impact of the crash caused the vehicle to immediately catch fire. There was one confirmed fatality, Geller said. The crash remains under investigation.
