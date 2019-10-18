Leesburg Pike at N. Sterling Boulevard was closed for hours Friday morning after a crash involving a car and tractor trailer.
A car heading north on Sterling Boulevard around 12:30 a.m. reportedly struck a tractor trailer heading west on Va. 7. The car and part of the tractor trailer caught fire.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
All lanes were closed and traffic rerouted until about 7 a.m.
Stay with insidenova.com for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.